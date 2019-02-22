Deaths in Dundalk - Friday February 22 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Rafferty Snr of Marlbog Road, Haggardstown, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

Formerly of Legion Avenue, Dundalk. Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Sheila (née Rogan) and cherished father of Pat, Eilish (Kelliher), Sheila (Kenny), Seamus, Deirdre (Allen).

Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Darran, Colm, Sinéad, Niamh, Eamonn, Grace, Thomas, Caoimhe, Sarah, Maeve and Liam, great-grandchildren Leah and Callum, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Nancy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday and Saturday between 3 o’clock and 8 o’clock.

Removal on Sunday February 24th afternoon at 12.30 to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private at all other times please.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home Tel: 0429334240

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Steele of Drumgur, Dundalk, Louth / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday February 20 2019.

Predeceased by his parents Pat and Kathleen. Devoted brother to Mary, Patsy, Gene, Margaret, William, Bridget, Thomas and Anna.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Dave Allen (Rosslough, Carrick Road, A91 V227) on Friday, from 2pm to 9pm and Saturday from 2pm to 9pm.

Removal on Sunday morning arriving to St. Enda’s Church, Killanny (A81 VY39) for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Inniskeen.

House private on Sunday morning please.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace





