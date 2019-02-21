Dog waste bins on Navvy Bank 'spilling excrement'

With the current phasing out of dog waste bins by Louth County Council underway, a local man has photographed the dilapidated state of the existing bins along the Navvy Bank, which are "falling apart and spilling excrement".

The photographs show the remains of one bin lying on the ground in a ditch. While the other bins appear prized open with bags and material falling out.

This comes after it was announced in recent times that Louth Council Council are in the process of phasing out dog waste bins.

Speaking this week, Cllr Conor Keelan said that the council are "not installing them anymore" despite dog fouling remaining a "significant problem throughout the urban area".

However, Cllr Keelan did add that "all non-recycled waste (including dog waste) goes to the landfill site so there is no benefits to separating them and some of the (dog waste) bins were used for the disposal of domestic waste".

Cllr Keelan called on better communication from the council on the matter.

"There needs to be more public awareness of this and I am calling on Louth County Council to engage in same through Twitter, newsletter, media and other forms of public awareness."

PICTURES: Conor Kavanagh