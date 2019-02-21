Cisco Systems' major tech forum a sell out in Carlingford

The Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club in Carlingford have announced that tech giant’s Cisco Systems’ annual Partner Forum in Carlingford is a sell out for the third year in a row.

According to the hotel, every bed and every table is booked next Thursday, February 28 as the Cisco roadshow moves in with a packed schedule of conferences, talks, and demonstrations taking place in venues throughout the village including the nationally recognised Four Seasons Hotel where they will host a number of events including their Gala dinner.

“Having Cisco host their partner forum with us third year in a row is a great success for any business in Carlingford. We are honoured that they have chosen Four Seasons Hotel and few other local businesses for this major event,” says Deputy General Manager Paul McCarthy.

“There will be over 300 delegates staying overnight’ and we expect real festival atmosphere in the village with buskers on the streets, rickshaws to transport the delegates from one venue to another, and much more!”