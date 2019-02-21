Local man finds dead badger on north Louth beach

A local man has posted a photograph of what appears to be a dead badger on the beach at Gyles Quay in north Louth today.

The accompanying comment from Aaron Smith says: "#plasticpollution this is how plastic kills...#LouthChat #dundalk Gyles quay"

The photo shows what looks like plastic cable around the dead animal's neck on the beach.

The finds comes just days after a mystery volunteer took to the beaches of Rathcor and Gyles Quay at the weekend to help tidy-up and remove the blight of plastic pollution from the area.

Local councillor Antoin Watters took to social media at the weekend to show people just how much was dumped on the beaches and praised the unnamed individual.

“Plastic is a huge problem in our seas and needs to be addressed, he explained in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

“This is rubbish that was collected along the shore between Rathcor and Gyles Quay by one man. I think you will all agreed it was a huge undertaking. A massive thank you for your hard work and effort.”