WATCH: Heartwarming video shows incredible work at Dundalk respite centre

'We all need someplace where love is not a question, where love is all we do... and I have found that place.' So sing the children who attend RehabCare's Maria Goretti Children's Respite out at Lordship, just outside Dundalk.

In an original song and accompanying video they reveal what day-to-day life is like at the centre, part of the Maria Goretti Foundation. The video focuses on music therapy sessions and the colourful new outdoor instruments dotted around the gardens.

Give It Up for the Lordship Family was written by Sinead McNally and recorded at Black Mountain Studios by Peter Baldwin.

RehabCare's Maria Goretti centre provides a holistic service, supporting both child and family, in a home from home environment for children with Autism, intellectual disability or physical and sensory disabilities. The children, who currently range in age from six to 18 years, are referred to the service by the Louth HSE Respite Referral Team. The service currently provides respite care for up to 12 children each week.

Nestled in peace and tranquillity, the centre rests on the shores of the Cooley peninsula, sheltered by high mountains, with sweeping views right down to the sea. It's a perfect setting for those who need solace and understanding in their young lives. Warm, welcoming, and colourful, each child receives a high level of care.