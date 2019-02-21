TD: €300,000 funding for park and ride facility off M1 motorway in Dundalk

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has revealed that he has received word that an allocation of €300,000 has been provided to Louth County Council for a proposed park and share facility close to Junction 16 of the M1 motorway.

Deputy Breathnach said he had raised a Parliamentary Question in relation to the provision of a Park & Ride facility on the M1 at two busy interchanges (J16 Dundalk South and J14 Ardee) where cars are parked dangerously near these junctions on a daily basis.

He said today: “I have today received a response from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to say that they have provided an allocation of €300,000 to Louth County Council for a proposed park and share facility close to Junction 16 of the M1 motorway.

“They go on to say that Consultants have been procured by the Council to progress planning and design work on the scheme and they say that subject to planning approval, they hope to commence construction before the end of the year.

“This is great news, and something I have been requesting for years. I hope that the funding announced is sufficient and that it will indeed commence and come into operation in the shortest time-scale possible. I will continue to request a similar facilities at the busy J14 and J17 interchanges.