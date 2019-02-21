Enya comes to Dundalk venue to 'Giz a Laugh'

Enya Martin, who is known for her comedy sketches on Facebook, is coming to The Spirit Store, Dundalk on Friday, November 16.

The stand-up comedian Enya, who is the writer and creator of the very famous comedy video Facebook page "Giz a laugh" is said to be looking forward to her Dundalk gig.

Enya has successfully made the transition from creating comedy videos online to performing on the live stage.

She is the best selling female comedian in Dublin's Vicar Street, having sold out three shows in 2018.

She has also performed successfully in the Laughter Lounge, at The Vodafone Comedy Carnival, The Vodafone Comedy Festival and also sold out at this year's Jest Fest in Wexford.

Enya's stand up show is pure comedy dynamite.

Family, boyfriends, shop assistants, self serve scanners and taxi drivers are on her hit list... plus many many others.

But does she have a soft side? You'll have to head along to The Spirit Store on Friday, November 16 to find out for yourself.

Tickets are priced at €18 and are available fromThe Spirit Store's website www.spiritstore.ie or see www.facebook.com/

Gizalaugh