Local songwriter Tara Tine launches new EP 'Battle Cry'

Local singer Tara Tine has released her debut EP Battle Cry. Tara says the first single, 'The Night Was Cold' (which has also been released complete with a stunning music video) is "about the consequences of repression and suppression”.

The local singer explained: “It is a deep, guttural cry from the wild with overtones of Led Zeppelin and more than a passing nod to the ancient rhythms and calls which inspired it.

“It is a warning and a curse entangled among twanging guitar riffs and skeletal percussion lines. A promising introduction to a vibrant and eclectic collection of songs."

Tara Tine's EP and new single are now available on Spotify, Youtube, Itunes, Deezer and all other usual platforms, as well as local record shop Classified Records.