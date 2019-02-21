Council need to lead way to integrate migrant population in Louth

The ongoing work being done by Louth and Meath county councils to formulate a new Migrant Integration Strategy needs to lead to real change and positive engagement at a community level, Sinn Féin councillors have stated.

Cllr. Ruairí Ó Murchú and Cllr. Anne Campbell were speaking following a workshop at County Hall on Tuesday where they joined a number of other councillors, as well as service providers including Louth Leader Partnership, Department of Social Protection, council officials and migrants’ representatives for the event.

The integrated planning meeting, which was facilitated by Blu Zebra Ltd and KW Research and Associates, was part of the development of a joint Migrant Integration Strategy (2019-2022) for Louth and Meath.

The workshop focused on local issues that need to be addressed and local solutions to those problems and was part of a series of engagements across Louth and Meath to develop the strategy.

Through consultation, the strategy focused on broad themes including employment and economic development; education and training; active civic and civil participation; engagement with service providers and addressing discrimination and racism.

Cllr. Ó Murchú said the workshop was a ‘useful exercise’ as it gave council officials, councillors and other service providers the opportunity to hear first-hand about migrants’ experiences in Louth.

He said: “It was a useful exercise that allowed service providers to hear for themselves some of the concerns of the migrant community. People spoke powerfully about the need for the council to ensure they lead the way in really helping to integrate the vibrant migrant population in Louth into all aspects of life.

“The council needs to engage with communities across Louth in the places migrants feel comfortable, able to speak freely about their experiences and ideas.

“The only way this is going to work is if State agencies, voluntary and sporting groups put real migrant integration at the heart of what they’re doing, so people feel confident and assured their ideas and participation in civic life can make a difference”.

Cllr. Campbell said: “We heard at the workshop from migrants who felt this could be just another box ticking exercise to develop a strategy that never really goes anywhere or makes an impact at a local level. We are looking forward to seeing the final strategy document and helping to achieve its implementation”.