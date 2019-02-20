Hollywood filmmaker John Moore delivers masterclass at Dundalk IT

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker and Dundalk native, John Moore recently visited Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) to deliver an intensive masterclass with students on the BA (Hons) in Film and TV Production students.

Originally from St Clement's Park, Point Road and a past-pupil of Dundalk CBS, John Moore is a strong supporter of DkIT’s School of Informatics & Creative Arts. He regularly visits the campus when he returns to Ireland and each year he presents the annual John Moore Film Award to the best films created by third and fourth year students at the Institute.

The purpose of John’s masterclass was to provide the students with expert feedback on the scripts they have written for their Film Project Module, which they will subsequently develop into industry standard short films. John spoke openly to students and staff about his experiences in the film industry both as a director and a writer. He provided some advice to students on how to prepare for a career in film.

“Students entering this industry need to be ruthless in educating themselves with the latest technology that is out there. We have access to everything nowadays and students need to give themselves the push to grab onto that knowledge because this industry is competitive and you need to strive to be have that competitive edge.

"What is needed is hard work. A lot of off-campus hard work, volunteering, side jobs all of that stuff that helps develop you as a person and enhance your skills and your knowledge is key. Go above and beyond for yourself and your future career, do more than just what your lecturers tell you to do.”

In preparation for the workshop, John spends time reading through all of the scripts provided by third and fourth year students and provided an honest critique on their work. Later in the year he will present the Annual John Moore Film Award via video link to the winning short film. During his visit John spoke about why he continues to support DkIT.

“I am proud of DkIT and what it is doing in film, that’s what drives me. I have local and national pride and I believe in what DkIT has to offer.

"As a nation, we punch above our weight in terms of the standard of students we produce and the facilities that we have to offer. Ireland has so much talent to show off internationally I want to see this place flourish.”

Speaking during John’s visit, Lorcan Dunne, Programme Director on the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production also added,

“It is an honour and pleasure to welcome John Moore to our campus. The masterclass provides a valuable learning experience for our students to receive feedback and guidance from a film-maker with such a wealth of global experience. John is a fantastic Ambassador for our region and for Irish film-making today.”

Third Year student, Andrew Nolan and writer of short film, ‘Sky's the Limit’ participated in the workshop and added,

“It was brilliant to have a film-maker of such success appraise my script. John’s feedback has really helped me to refine the material by ensuring that we really entertain the viewer with the final short film. He has inspired me to continue work hard to achieve my goals.”

John Moore began his film-making career directing commercials and short films, including the award-winning short 'He Shoots, He Scores' which scooped Best Short Film in 1995 at festivals in Berlin, Brest, Ludwigsburg and the Galway Film Fleadh.

He worked abroad in South Africa, London and the USA before being offered a contract to direct his first major Hollywood film, Behind Enemy Lines, which starred Gene Hackman and Owen Wilson.

He has since gone on to direct many major box office successes, including The Omen and A Good Day to Die Hard with Bruce Willis.

To find out more about Film & Creative Media Courses at DkIT, please visit www.dkit.ie/courses/creativemedia