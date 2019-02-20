Registration open for St Oliver's 5K Run in Dundalk

Registration is well underway for the annual Friends of St Oliver’s 5K run and walk, supported by Dundalk Credit Union, which takes place on Saturday March 23.

Cllr. Anne Campbell, chairperson of the Friends of St Oliver’s, said she was delighted that Dundalk Credit Union has generously given their support to the event, which helps raise vital funds for the comfort of the residents of St Oliver’s Community Hospital at the Louth County campus.

She said: ‘The committee is very grateful for the kind support from Dundalk Credit Union, which will make a real difference to the event. For the first time, we are able to provide a beautifully designed finisher medal for the first 200 entrants and I would encourage everyone who would like to race, walk or run in aid of the community hospital residents to register as soon as possible’.

In addition, there will be cash prizes for first, second and third male and female, and refreshments will be served after the event.

The 5K starts from Dowdallshill GAA hall, Newry Road at 11am on Saturday March 23. Registration can be done online at myrunresults.com, on the evening before the race at Dowdallshill GAA hall from 6pm to 8pm and on race day from 9am. Online registration is €15.