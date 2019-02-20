Louth artists wanted for An Táin's 2019 artist in residence

An Táin Arts Centre’s summer residency programme is open to recent graduates and artists at the start of their career looking to establish a collaborative practice. The aim of the residency is to assist artists to research and develop new work and give them the time and space to develop their practice in a community setting.

The resident artist will be provided with the studio space adjoining The Basement Gallery from July 1st to September 30th, administrative and outreach support, and the opportunity to use the main gallery space for the month of September.

The recipients of the emerging artist residency to date include Una Curley (2016), Roseann Berrill (2017) and Sean McGuill (2018).

Please see http://antain.ie/visual-artist-in-residence for full information.

The deadline is: Thursday, 28th of February 2019 at 5pm