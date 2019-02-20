20 bedroom extension planned for Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council by ACH Nursing Homes & Healthcare Limited, seeking to develop a twenty bedroom, two-storey extension to Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home in Blackrock.

The application which is at a pre-validation stage also seeks to develop "new infill ground and first floor extensions with internal alterations and renovations to provide for en-suite facilities, day spaces, and supporting facilities, new stairs, new entrance porch, additional car parking, bin stores, garden storage shed, covered walkway" as well as new external courtyard associated signage and all associated site development works.

A decision is due on the planning application by April 11 2019 with submissions due by March 21.

Blackrock Abbey are specialists in the care of older people, long term care, dementia care, psychiatry of old age and progressive and non-progressive conditions that may require specialist care.

Their nursing home is a member of the Talbot Group, an organisation which provides specialist residential and day care services across a variety of adult users.