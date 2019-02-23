Back to basics: How to get yourself running a 5k race

After the past two weeks talking about marathons, perhaps going back to the the ‘bread and butter’ of running is not a bad idea - the old 5k run. If you’re not confident about running a 5k, then of course you can walk it - lots of people do.

To do one you can have no training, or very little training under your belt, but it’s not advised. For those looking to start off and walk it, I would advise to get out walking as much as possible. Also vary up your sessions even when walking, try a session a week where you are speed walking for 20 seconds and then take a break of a minute to two minutes. Then go again and look to do the speed walk 5-6 times for the first time in a session.

So, of course, walkers can do their local 5km like the Fitzer 5k in two weeks or St.Olivers 5k in over a month’s time (March 23) and then the Patsy Kelly is on April 6. That’s a nice run of races to build up to (excuse the pun). So with walking get as many walks in as possible and vary it up.

Do a speed session run one day, do a tempo walk another night where its at a good walking tempo, not just easy. There should be three sessions at least - these are the core sessions. A speed walk with breaks - as explained above - a tempo session where one walks for about 20-30 minutes at a good pace for the duration of the session; and the last session, go for a long easy run were you test your endurance. This could last for one hour or an hour and a half.

Then if you would like to walk and build up to running, then this is called a ‘Couch to 5k’, there is an app that you can use to build this up on your phone; you can download it from the play store. If you want, it can be done on a trial and error basis.

Here is a little example of how you could work it: walk for five minutes, then try to run for 20 seconds - when I say run, I mean just easy running, some people take off in a sprint - don’t do that. Just do a pace that you can last for 20 seconds. Then first session could be walk for five minutes and run for 20 seconds and do this five times this will be a good first session.

Then the idea would be every time to up the seconds running. The idea would be that within a few months you would be able to run 1 kilometre without stopping. That would be great progress, and then before the year is out be able to run a 5k without stopping and then the sky is your limit!

Last year I did a Couch to 5k with a bunch of people for July, August and September and their aim was to do the Fr. John Mulligan 5k Fun run/walk in September last year and they did! All completed it, the majority ran it in under 40 minutes and some walked it all in approximately 50 minutes.

I was a very proud coach. This was with three months of training they were able to do this. I would advise anyone if you want enjoyment, social life, fitness and much more, go and take up running.

Either get some friends together and start up or go and join Dromiskin Fit Club or Togher Fit Club or contact me and I can point you in the right direction.

I set up a run last year on behalf of my local GAA club Dundalk Young Irelands it will be on again this year (August 17) starting at Dundalk Young Irelands pitch, again at 11am and with children’s races before. There will be money going to a charity. More details to follow.

Also, last one any walkers, there is an a social exercise group in Muirhevnamor community sports centre and hub.

They meet at 10.30am every Saturday at the Muirhevnamor centre and walk 4.5km around the park at 11, but come at 10.30am to register. Also there will be a Fr. John Mulligan 5km Fun run/walk on again this year, this can be used in preparation for it (date to be confirmed for the 5k) and other runs or walks.

Contact Conor Gorham 087 1721650 or conor.gorham@louthcoco.ie for more information and there are boot camps in Muirhevnamor Sports Centre too, there's lots going on there that many don’t know about. If need any running advice email me niallfergus@gmail.com