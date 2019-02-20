Niall Clarke Oils have locations in Dundalk, Banbridge, Newry, and Kilkeel

Niall Clarke Oils is the local leader in independent distribution of Domestic Heating oil, Commercial oil, convenience retailing, motorist and HGV refueling. The business has almost 30 years expertise in delivering high quality domestic and commercial oil products to towns such as Banbridge, Newry, Kilkeel and Dundalk both North and South of the border.

Niall Clarke Oils is a family owned and managed business, and our long-standing dedication to our customers has seen two generations of family develop unparalleled expertise in the fields of oil distribution and retailing. The company offer a wide and competitively priced range of products and services beyond those of the traditional service station, including domestic heating oil, commercial oil products, emergency oil drums, affordable and efficient retailing and many other services designed to help make the lives of their loyal customers that little bit easier. Part of this commitment is keeping heating oil prices fair and competitive.

The company's well-stocked service stations at Ballymac, Newry, and Oriel will provide you with convenient, affordable shopping at competitive prices, as well as the help and advice of our friendly and efficient staff. Whether a customer is simply dropping in to pick up a basket full of ingredients for an evening meal. A quick coffee and a bite to eat for lunch from their delicious hot and cold deli counters, or alternatively to carry out a full weekly shop without the stress and cost of supermarket shopping. Niall Clarke Oils service stations offer a modern, convenient and comfortable shopping experience for all.

Niall Clarke Oils value their customers above all else and, where possible, are more than happy to adjust our service in order to reflect your suggestions and recommendations. If you have any comments on the company, their services, or have any thoughts on how they might make navigating this website a more enjoyable and efficient experience, they would love to hear from you - your opinion counts! www.facebook.com/NiallClarkeOils.Newry/