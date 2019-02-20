Winner of €175m EuroMillions jackpot makes contact

The National Lottery has confirmed that it has been contacted by the winner of last nights mega €175 million EuroMillions jackpot.

A spokesperson said the tickets holder contacted Lotto HQ and will be guided through the prize claims process.

"We can confirm we have heard from the holder of the winning ticket but are not in a position to give any more details at the moment. We hope to be in a position to give details on where the winning ticket was sold later today."

The record-breaking win eclipses the €115 million won by Limerick Woman Dolores McNamara in July 2005. It is the 14th Irish EuroMillions win since the game was launched in Ireland in 2004.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said:"We are delighted the winner has made contact. This is an incredible win for an Irish EuroMillions player! And a record win for the National Lotttery we are thrilled.

"This has been an increcibly lucky period for players on the island of Ireland. In January a Northern Ireland couple won an amaxing €127 million in the EuroMillions jackpot. The luck of the Irish is definitely in the air."