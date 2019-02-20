REPORT: 'Bogus collector scam in Dundalk area'

According to some local reports, bogus charity collectors have been going around the Dundalk area collecting funds in aid of 'Make A Wish' in recent days.

Gerry Lennon, a well-known fundraiser for Make A Wish Ireland, took to Facebook to warn people of the situation.

"We would reminded the public that they should never hand over money to collectors without requesting ID and a permit and asked that they report suspicious callers if they have concerns about their authenticity."

The public are being asked to remain vigilant and to contact Make A Wish Ireland on 01 2052007 or Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400 if you have any information.