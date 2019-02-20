Dundalk Dog rescue reveal number of dogs 'dumped' after Christmas

Local dog charity Dundalk Dog Rescue (DDR) have revealed to the Dundalk Democrat the number of dogs that were 'dumped' on their doorstep after Christmas this year.

That figure is 113, which marks an increase on Christmas 2017 when 106 dogs were left at the DDR after the festive season had ended.

Kelly Whelan Teather of DDR says that despite their best efforts to warn people, some are still not getting the message that a dog is not just for Christmas.

"(This is) disheartening as usual, but we'll plough on anyway!" she said speaking to the Democrat.

She also wished to highlight the importance of DDR's upcoming quiz night this Friday in The Lisdoo.

"Every penny counts for us at the minute as we are still trying to pay the day to day costs for the rescue while fundraising for the new build at the same time!"