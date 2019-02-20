Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday February 20, 2019

The death has occurred of PJ McDonagh of Muff, Louth Village

Suddenly, at home. Beloved husband of Winnie, treasured father of Patrick, David, Sinead, Louise and the late Siobhán, much loved brother of Jimmy, Michael, Nell, Christy and the late Martin, Sylvia, John and Paul and dear son of the late Patrick and Winifred. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, daughters-in-law Twin Winnie and Mary, son-in-law Joe, grandkids, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, great-grandson, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at home (Eircode A91 HC92) from 1pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 4.30pm, to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.