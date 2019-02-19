Louth motorist denies it was her speeding

A local lady motorist who was summonsed for speeding twice in the space of a few days denied it was her.

Andrea Sheridan of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee asserted that somebody with the same make of car and same registration number was the culprit.

Her solicitor Catherine Taaffe told Ardee District Court that the defendant was very upset over the matter and stood to lose her job.

Miss Taaffe said the defendant’s front number plate was defective, and failed the NCT test on that account. The number plate photographed speeding wasn’t defective.

Miss Taaffe said that in fact on one of the dates she allegedly was speeding the defendant was in Drogheda undergoing the failed test.

The defendant gave this evidence under oath, but Judge John Coughlan rejected it.

He convicted the defendant on both counts for exceeding the 100km/hr national road speed limit on the N2 at Reaghstown on July 24 last, and again two days later on the road at Cookstown.

Miss Taaffe stated the defendant was a single mother who would lose her licence by virtue of incurring penalty points and would lose her job. She was a factory worker.

Judge Coughlan fined her €50 on one count and €25 on the other. He fixed bail for her to appeal.