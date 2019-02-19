Cusken Ltd: going from strength to strength

They've come a long way since they opened their first premises on Yorke Street in Dundalk in the late 1980s, but Cusken Ltd is still the go to place for all your business equipment and office furniture needs.

Now based at the current premises on Castletown Road in Dundalk, Cusken Ltd continue to offer the best quality products with professional after-sales support at a competitive price.

Paddy Cusker remembers the effort it took to get the new showroom on the Castletown Road ready for use.

"After many disappointments, we found the perfect premises", Paddy recalls. "Although just a shell, we redeveloped some of it, and also built a complete new two-storied section. It was a hard, yet exciting challenge but truly rewarding."

As far back as 1996 Cusken was awarded the ISO 9002 accreditation - a remarkable achievement for a company.

Cusken Ltd go direct to the manufacturer, padyd says, which has been instrumental in their success and offers the best experience for their customers.

For more information check them out here