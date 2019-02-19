Man (28) appears in Ardee court charged with sexually assaulting minor

A 28 year-old man appeared before Ardee District Court on two counts of raping a minor and five charges of sexually assaulting her.

He is alleged to have committed the offences on dates between September 2010 and February 2011 when the victim was aged 12.

The arresting Garda said the accused made no reply when the charges were put to him that morning.

The Garda said there was no objection to bail, but asked the Judge to order that the accused surrender his passport.

Judge John Coughlan granted him bail with an independent surety of €200 and on the condition he surrendered his passport. He also directed that the accused and the victim not be identified.

Inspector Ronan Carey prosecuting said time was required for the preparation of a Book of Evidence with the DPP seeking the case go forward for trial.

Judge Coughlan adjourned the charges to May 13, extending time by consent for the service of the Book of Evidence.