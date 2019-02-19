Planning Permission
Planning sought for 11 house development at Birches Lane in Blackrock
Site adjacent to the East of Golf Links Road
A pre-validaton planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council seeking to build a new housing development at Birches Lane in Blackrock.
The application is seeking outline permission for a housing development to consist of five detached houses and six semi detached houses at a site adjacent to the east of Golf Links Road in Blackrock, opposite the entrance to Village Green Estate.
A decision is due on the application made by Bernadette Heaney by April 11, 2019 with submissions due by March 21.
