75-year-old woman mugged in Dundalk town centre

A 75-year-old woman was left with cuts to be knees and elbows after she was knocked to the ground during a struggle with a thief at Market Street, Dundalk on February 11.

The elderly woman was approached by the male at around 11.30am.

The man grabbed the woman's handbag and a struggle ensued.

The attacker eventually ran off when the strap of the woman's handbag snapped. Dundalk gardai arrested the offender later that day and the woman's handbag was recovered.

The male has been arrested and charged and is currently being remanded in prison.