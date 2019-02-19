Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday February 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Kathleen Egan (née Dolan) St Anthony`s, Demesne Road, Dundalk and Banagher, Offaly

Peacefully surrounded by her daughters in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital Drogheda. Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters Gerardine, Frances, Lucia and Imelda.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Wednesday from 3 o’clock followed by removal at 7 o’clock to St Peter’s Church, Dromsikin, Co. Louth, arriving for Reception Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to St Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, Co. Offaly, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock. Thereafter to Kilrehan Cemetery Ferbane for burial. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240

The death has occurred of Patrick Leegan of Corcreaghy, Dundalk and Carrickmacross

Peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family, Sunday 17th February 2019. Predeceased by his father Francie and his sister Dinah. Devoted son of Nancy and beloved husband to Rosetta, father to Paraic, Lucy, Conor, Esmay, Cillian and Ciaran. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother, wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Jamie, Lauren and Evan, brothers Fran, David and Gerard, sisters Josie, Veronica and Joanne, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (A81 RK37) this Monday evening from 6pm to 9pm and on Tuesday from 12noon to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving to St. Enda’s Church, Killanny (A81 VY39) for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation c/o any family member or Deery’s Funeral Directors, Carrickmacross.

The death has occurred of Helen Martin (née Grey) of Oakland Park, Dundalk and Tallanstown

Peacefully at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary, brother Terry, sister Marie and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Alan and John, daughters Pamela, Sandra and Marie, brother Patsy, sisters Frances and Susan, grandchildren Colin, Hannah, Alannah, Kerry and Evan, uncle Fintan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, partners, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 3.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.00 am to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning for removal. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Stroke Unit, Louth County Hospital.