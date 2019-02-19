Dundalk Dog Rescue quiz night

Dundalk Dog Rescue are hosting their annual Table Quiz on Friday 22nd February in The Lisdoo Bar & Lounge.

A continued success year after year, the night is guaranteed fun from start to finish and an essential fundraising event for this local charity.

All proceeds will be going directly to the "new build fund" as the group continues to raise much-needed funds for their rescue centre.

The event starts at 8.30pm sharp and includes a raffle packed with incredible prizes, free finger food, cash prizes for winners and spot prizes galore. Entry is €10 per person and teams of 4 are required.

Please go to www.dundalkdogrescue.ie for more details.