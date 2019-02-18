Three burglaries across Dundalk in the last week

Three burglaries were reported across Dundalk over the last week.

The first break-in occurred at a furniture business in Knockbridge between February 12 and 13.

A number of pieces of furniture were stolen during the robbery.

In the second incident, a home in Ard Easmuinn was targeted on February 13 between 2pm and 8pm.

The burglar gained access through the rear window of the home and stole jewellery and cash.

The third robbery took place at Nicholas Street sometime between 6.15am on February 16 and 10am on February 17.