Dundalk teens receive backing to help raise awareness of sexual consent issues

Students from Bush Post Primary in Dundalk secured €500 in funding through the Social Innovation Den hosted by Young Social Innovators in Dublin last week.

The students, who have been working on their social innovation project since September impressed the dragons with their professional pitch and their plan to create an open dialogue on the issue of consent among young people.

The team was awarded €500 in seed funding to produce a creative and intelligent animation that uses the analogy of swimming to explain sexual consent in a very accessible way. In addition, the team will also produce a podcast to highlight the importance of consent among their peers.

Ten projects were shortlisted to pitch at the Dublin Den for a share of a €15,000 fund which Young Social Innovators makes available every year to support young people’s ideas to bring about positive change in society. A further nine shortlisted projects pitched at a similar Den event in Cork. All of the teams are taking part in Young Social Innovators through which they are challenged to come up with and implement creative ideas to tackle social issues in an effort to create a fairer, more equal and sustainable world.