Man arrested following attempted carjackings in Louth

Gardaí are investigating an attempted hijacking of a van in Darvar, Ardee Co Louth.

The incident occurred on the 17th February 2019 at approximately 10am.

A man in his 40s failed in his attempt to steal a van from a motorist.

Shortly after the male stole a van from a nearby house and was apprehended by the owner of the vehicle. He was arrested at scene and taken to Dundalk Garda station.

One of the men involved was local Councillor Jim Tenanty, who was said to be "taken by surprise" as the hijacker attempted to pull him from his car yesterday morning.