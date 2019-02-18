REVEALED: The amount paid by the state towards funerals in Louth in 2018

According to figures obtained by breakingnews.ie, Louth had the third highest number of families requiring help for a funeral or burial in 2018.

The figures show that 121 funerals received aid in the Wee County last year, coming in at a total of €228,131.

According to the report, more than €5m was spent in total across Ireland in helping families bury loved ones last year. The figures are a 'snapshot' from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

€2,083,127 was spent in Dublin, which came out on top, with €508,320 spent in Cork, which was second.