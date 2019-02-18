Deaths in Dundalk, Monday February 18, 2019

The death has occurred of May Hoey (née Brennan) of Darver, Dundalk

Peacefully in her 97th year, in the loving care of the staff at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Ardee. Predeceased by her husband Owen. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Ann and Mary, sons Gerry and Paul, daughters-in-law Sandra and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Paul's residence, Darver, on Monday from 3.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45 am to St. Michael's Church, Darver, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning for removal.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick Leegan of Corcreaghy, Dundalk and Carrickmacross

Peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family, Sunday 17th February 2019.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace