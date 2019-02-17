Dundalk runner Niall Fergus shares his top tips for marathon runners

Last week I talked about the Marathon and this week, hopefully, I will close it out.

The Marathon is everywhere you look regarding running. I will do a marathon someday, not sure when. When the time is right and the time MUST be right!

People find out the hard way about marathons and hitting the wall etc. and last week I said people have it on their bucket list to simply say that they did it.

Probably the best marathon runner ever Eliud Kipchoge is now looking to set a sub two hours marathon time.

Last year he got very close in Berlin, he got it to two hours one minute and 39 seconds and he broke the world record in Berlin in September 2018.

In 2017 a project with three top-class athletes was run by Nike, a science-based running experiment and Kipchoge was one of these athletes. Their aim was to break two hours for a marathon.

This run could not be officially counted because everything was customised for it, including these specially designed Nike running shoes which, apparently, allow you to run 4% quicker and better than you should.

People looking for them to be banned because they help you run better times are probably right. However Nike organised this private race to say it is possible for a human to break two hours in a marathon with the perfect runners, conditions and people working around the project. I’d recommend you Google or YouTube, “Breaking 2”- a brilliant documentary and story.

The location was the Formula One racing track in Italy “The Monza automobile racetrack”. They started the race at 5.45am the three main athletes were told by a scientist from Nike the pace you need to run to break two hours and that’s what they set out to do.

A lot of preparation went into this experiment; there were selected pacers to jump in and out of the race to help the three athletes along the way. They also had a particular shape they had to form to help take whatever wind there was away from the three main athletes when they were in a pack. The pack shape was a diamond with Kipchoge being in the centre.

At the halfway point they were on target for breaking two hours, but within the last four miles the calculations were saying that Kipchoge would just slightly go over two hours. His finish time was still incredible: 2 hours and 25 seconds.

Therefore, if you break it down, if he ran ONE second quicker for each of the 26 miles he would have done 1 hour 59 minutes and 59 seconds; that’s what it came down to - 1 second quicker per mile.

It’s an incredible experiment. Kipchoge came very close in real life in a real race in doing it in Berlin in September 2018 when he ran 2 hours 1 minute and 39 seconds.

I think he will break the world record again. Whether he breaks two hours, I hope he does, but it will be tough as he is now 33 years old. Looking at the split times Kipchoge’s runs at the 5k point he will clock in at 14.30 minutes roughly, that’s madness!

I am mad to do a marathon because it is everywhere you look and people sometimes go with the thinking that you are not a runner unless you run a marathon, which is not true. Maybe in 2020 I will do a Marathon, maybe not, I will when I am ready.

A half marathon in May is enough for me for now.

Anyway, for now here are some tips:

In a 5k let’s say and you’re looking for a PB (Personal Best), and you really want to do it, do not get carried away in the first kilometre! Do the first kilometre and see what it clocks you in at. Then, if you need to go quicker, don’t worry, you will be able to in the second kilometre, don’t let the first kilometre break you!

Tip 2: If looking to do a PB, have a few races lined up, perhaps one a month. The race you plan on doing your PB in may not happen on that particular day.

I know when I broke 17 minutes in 2015, I wanted to do it in the Patsy Kelly 5K run and it didn’t happen. It actually happened the race before the Patsy Kelly. It happened in the Mount Pleasant 5k - I did 16:59 min and it was a great and memorable day, got a PB and we won the team prize. I had won my first ever trophy!

Tip 3: If starting out, go to your local Operation Transformation gathering. There is a 4.5km walk in Muirhevnamor. It’s on every Saturday at 11am and is a very good way to start off. You can walk or run. Meet at 10.45am every Saturday at Muirhevnamor sports centre in preparation for the Fr. John Mulligan 5k run/walk in August.

Contact Conor Gorham on 087 1721650 or conor.gorham@louthcoco.ie for more information.

Also if need any running advice send me an email to niallfergus@gmail.com