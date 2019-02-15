Dundalk respite centre not being fully wheelchair accessible a 'complete joke' - TD

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has lashed out at the new respite house on the Dublin Road, Dundalk after he learned that it is not fully wheelchair accessible, and not suitable for high dependency clients who require nursing care.

“I wrote today to both Minister Simon Harris and Minister Finian McGrath about this ridiculous situation. I along with the families attended many meetings with the Head of Social Care, HSE in the run-up to this service coming on-stream, and at no time was it outlined that the house would only be suitable for low dependency clients, and that the premises would not be fully wheelchair accessible", said Breathnach.

He continued: “Again, families of those with complex needs are losing out on this new service, which was hailed as a great boost to the existing services. There is pressure on the existing services suited to the needs of high dependency clients with complex care needs, and the families cannot be guaranteed respite care for their loved ones when they seek it.

“I will continue to be a voice for these families, and insist that any new respite service is fully equipped and suited to care for high dependency clients", concluded Breathnach.