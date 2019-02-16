2018 saw huge increase in house completions in Louth

House completions in Louth in 2018 ramped up significantly on 2017, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

602 new homes were completed in the county last year – an increase of 227 or 61% on 2017, when 375 were completed.

The increase in completions in Louth in 2018 was mainly visible in scheme housing. 424 scheme houses were completed in 2018, up from 265 in 2017.

There was also an increase in single house completions in 2018, albeit not as large an increase. 138 were completed in Louth last year, compared to 100 the year before.

Apartment completions also saw a huge increase in Louth last year, with four times the number completed in the county than there was in 2017. 40 apartments were completed in 2018, compared to 10 in 2017.

Looking at Dundalk, while the same breakdown in terms of dwelling type was not available, it can be seen that there was a 28% increase in the number of homes completed in the town compared to 2017.

Last year, 296 new dwellings were completed in Dundalk, compared to 231 the year before.