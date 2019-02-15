Tom Baxter announced for Dundalk Gaol this May

One of the most distinguished songwriters of the 21st century, Tom Baxter is set make a very eagerly awaited appearance in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday May 18, 2019

Tom Baxter made his name with hits including "This Boy", "Almost There" and "Day in Verona", all the while being acclaimed by peers such as Tom Waits and Rufus Wainwright.

His best known track “Better” featured on the soundtrack to David Schwimmer’s motion picture “Run Fatboy Run” and was subsequently covered by Boyzone.

"Almost There" was covered by Dame Shirley Bassey as the opening track of her album "The Performance", and Baxter and the BBC Concert Orchestra accompanied Dame Shirley Bassey when she performed the song at the BBC Electric Proms

His recently released album ‘The Other Side of Blue’ is Baxter’s most searingly personal work to date; performed entirely solo and with gorgeous illustration on guitar and piano.

Expect a night of beautiful songs with haunting lyrics and melodies from this charismatic song craftsman in one of the most intimate and quirky venues in County Louth.

Tickets are €25 and very early booking is recommended. For updates on this and other shows go to www.facebook.com/Shenanigansdundalk