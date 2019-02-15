Failed in bid to get Dundalk collision case struck out

A solicitor representing a 46-year-old man prosecuted in connection with a collision in Dundalk almost year and a half ago, in which two people were injured, last week failed in a bid to get the case struck out in the local district court.

Aidan Smyth of Liscumiskey, Smithboro, County Monaghan is accused of driving a defective vehicle on the Avenue Road, Dundalk on September 28th 2017.

The summons relates to a combination of vehicles - a zero four Limerick registered one and a two axel flat bodied trailer. It alleges there was a defect affecting the combination of vehicles and that it was a danger to the public, when the two were in motion.

Last Wednesday the Defence solicitor argued that the matter should be struck out on the grounds of delay.

However court presenter Sgt. Fintan McGroder explained the State is waiting on a medical report.

The solicitor claimed the State had waited until just before the six month deadline to issue the summons and sought a court date six months from them and he argued the case ‘should not be hanging over this man’.

After Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to the sixth of March the solicitor as the court to mark the matter peremptory against the State.