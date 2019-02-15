Government clampdown on illegal dumping welcomed by Louth councillor

A new strategy to clamp down on illegal dumping and fly-tipping has been welcomed by local Councillor Antóin Watters, who has battled against the proliferation of illegal dumping in North Louth over the last few years.

The Governments’ new initiative will see so-called ‘bin gardas’ clamping down to households who can’t prove that they dispose of their waste properly.

Inspectors will issue fines of €75 to those who can’t prove that they are disposing of their waste in a legal manner. Members of the public who dispose of their waste in their local dumps will need to keep receipts. And if a case is brought before the courts, the fine will increase to €2,500.

The local councillior who has been working with Louth County Council to launch a county-wide awareness campaign regarding illegal dumping said: “I welcome the plans. Anything that causes people to become more diligent with their waste disposal is a good idea. We need to protect the beautiful landscapes and tourism industry in this area from illegal dumping.”

Cllr Watters said he believes there are a sizeable amount of people in North Louth who dispose of their rubbish through other methods than private bin collection.

Speaking about the dangers of householders hiring unlicensed vans to collect their waste, he said: “For example, if I pay ‘a man with a van’ to take away a mattress and maybe a settee or some other items and he dumps them at a beauty spot in the Cooley mountains, I am responsible because those items are mine and I did not use someone who holds a waste collection permit.

“I am responsible and can face fines even though I employed someone in good faith to take away my rubbish.”

Hugh McElvaney of local company ACE Environmental also welcomed the new bylaws saying: “Its only fair and environmentally necessary that 'all' households should dispose of their waste in a proper fashion, whether that is with a permitted kerbside bin collection company or your local civic amenity site, Dundalk is lucky that it is well-serviced by both.”

In relation to the nationwide crackdown, a senior waste management official told The Irish Independent that there are currently “no plans to force households into signing up to private bin collectors”.

Hugh Coughlan, the regional coordinator of the Eastern Midlands Regional Waste Office, told The Irish Independent people who are not signed up with private waste collection facilities will not automatically be issued with a fine.

The Department of the Environment said that every local authority across Ireland is either “considering” or had “recently introduced” new bylaws on waste management.

