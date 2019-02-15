Deaths in Dundalk - Friday February 15 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Lamph of Dundalk Road, Carlingford, Louth

Suddenly at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Very deeply regretted by his brother Hugh and sister-in-law-Barbara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford from 6.00pm to 8.30pm Thursday evening and from 4.00pm to 8.30pm Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Garda Sgt. Jim McCumiskey of Greenwood Drive and formerly of Meadow Grove, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly on Wednesday February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Finola and dear dad of Lauren and Oisín. Predeceased by his brother Ian, grandparents Tommy and Kathleen Mc Cumiskey and Barney and Kathleen O' Hare, mother and father in-law Bernadette and Mick Boyle.

Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, parents James and Betty, brothers Mark, Darren and Gavin, sisters Catriona and Helen, brothers and sisters in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful friends, neighbours and his colleagues in An Garda Siochána.

Reposing at his residence Greenwood Drive, from Friday morning 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.20am driving to Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street for 10.40am then proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. (via) Meadow Grove.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to defibrillators fund.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Aileen Hearty of 325 Beechmount Drive, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of Paddy and Helen, dear sister of Tracey, Kim and Stephen and precious auntie of Seán, Shannon, Emmet, Olivia and Daniel.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing parents, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Colm, sister-in-law Paula, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family home from 12 noon-8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castletown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Saturday, please.

May she rest in peace











