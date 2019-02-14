Transport
Number of garda checkpoints across Dundalk area today
Gardai
Dundalk gardai have taken to Twitter this evening to highlight a number of offences that were uncovered today at checkpoints in the Louth Division as part of Operation Thor with both customs officers and Louth County Council.
Gardaí seized the above van which had no insurance or tax.
A number of other vehicles were seized for traffic offences throughout the day and a number of lifesaver offences were also detected
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on