Ardee to receive €2,673,744 in Rural Regeneration and Development funding

Ardee is to receive €2,673,744 in funding for rural regeneration and development projects according to an announcement made today by Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development.

€2,147,000 is to go towards Ardee Castle. The description of the project according to the Department for Rural and Community Development, is as follows:

"This is a significant historical tourism project linked to the heritage-led regeneration of Ardee, which will also contribute to the further development of Louth as a tourist destination. Ardee Castle (also known as St. Leger’s Castle), built circa 15th century, is the largest fortified medieval tower house in Ireland."

A further €526,744 has been allocated to "Ardee Regeneration". The purpose of this funding as described by the Dept is to:

"develop a plan to transform the town from a traditional manufacturing centre to a prosperous and thriving local development, multi- functional, innovative centre in an integrated and sustainable way."

Louth County Council welcomed the news this evening with Council Chief Executive, Joan Martin, saying she was “truly delighted to hear this wonderful news and said that work at Ardee Castle would contribute to the development of tourism in County Louth as part of Irelands Ancient East.”

The Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Liam Reilly also welcomed the announcement which he said “would be a great boost to the people of Ardee and Mid-Louth”