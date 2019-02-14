Louth TD questions Garda Commissioner over Tom Oliver case

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick has questioned the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris over the name of a senior IRA member who ordered the murder of Louth farmer Tom Oliver in 1991.

At the joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice on Wednesday Fitzpatrick asked Mr Harris:

"What’s happening with the name of this person from the IRA, I hope it’s not going to be buried, where do we go from here?"

The Garda Commissioner replied: “That’s no longer my information. That’s information which is held by the chief constable in the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“So that information is within his possession and that’s for him to determine what actions he takes next.”

Tom Oliver was a north Louth sheep farmer who was killed in 1991. He was abducted and murdered and his body was dumped north of the border.