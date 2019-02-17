DUNDALK TRIVIA: What was known as 'The Rink'?

What was known as 'The Rink'?

This was the larger of the two halls attached to the old Athletic Grounds at the Ramparts when it was used as a public roller skating rink.

There were three sessions a day and price of admission was one shilling for a three hour session, with concessions for groups.

The Rink was most popular in the 1930s but lost out to the Hall at Blackrock in the 1940s.

When was the last change to the Louth Dáil Constituency representation?

The Louth Constituency was increased to five seats in January 2004 when the Constituency Commission altered the boundaries to include part of County Meath south of Drogheda to bring the population in it up to over 120,000; the County population having increased to over 100,000 for the first time in 150 years at the 2002 Census.

Louth had three Dáil seats from 1923 until 1977 when it was increased to four and the extra seat was added for the 2007 election.

How many M.P.s were elected to represent Louth at the 1918 Election?

From the Act of Union in 1800 County Louth had sent two members to represent the county (North and South) at the Westminster Parliament but for the 1918 Election, the first at which women (over 30) were permitted to vote, the whole county was merged into one constituency.

Something that has been overlooked in recent reporting of this momentous election for Ireland is that the result of the contest in Louth was the closest in the country, the Sinn Fein representative, John J. Kelly, winning the seat by just 255 votes out of the a total valid poll of 21,285 (73% of the electorate) over the Irish Parliamentary representative, Richard Hazleton.

Where was the Dundalk Garda Station before it moved to the Crescent?

The Dundalk Garda Station was located at the Park Street end of Anne Street until it moved to what was known as the 'Governor's House' in Old Jail at the Crescent in January 1946.

The old barracks at Anne Street had previously been the headquarters of the R.I.C. in North Louth from 1852 until the British force left the Town in February 1922 and was taken over by the Civic Guards (as An Garda Síochana were originally known) on October 31, 1922.