Outcomers Dundalk to screen two films for International Women's Day and LGBT History Month

Outcomers Dundalk will show two films for International Women's Day & LGBT History month on Friday, 8 March.

The first film Invisible Women is a new short film about two extraordinary Irish women: Angela Cooper from Dublin and Luchia Fitzgerald from Cork who have spent the last 50 years transforming the lives of thousands of women and LGBTQ people. Theirs is a genuinely revelatory story filled with hope, optimism, and triumph.

The second film, A Fantastic Woman, follows Marina - who is beautiful, vibrant and in love. When her older lover Orlando dies suddenly, she is left in a state of shock. Still raw with grief Marina finds that, as a transgender woman, she is suspected of foul play by his family. A moving drama about a woman struggling with societal prejudice.

Tickets are €7 for both films. The first film will be shown at 8pm.

See: www.antain.ticketsolve.com/shows/873599287?_ga=2.207035667.1674448052.1550138174-1450543169.1547123961