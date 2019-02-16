DUNDALK TRIVIA: Where is Traffic Place?

Where was Dundalk's Tholsel?

A Tholsel in Irish medieval towns was a hall where the Corporation met on regular dates, mainly to fix tolls or taxes on goods and livestock sold within the town's boundaries. The Dundalk Tholsel was in Church Street, originally known as Shop Street, near the Town Cross, which stood at about where the junction of Church Street, Clanbrassil Street and Yorke Street is today.

It was also used as a courthouse and it was here that St. Oliver Plunkett first faced charges of treason in 1680, before his martyrdom at Tyburn, London, on July 1 of the following year.



After whom is O'Hanlon Park named?

Built in 1935, this Demesne housing estate was named, not after the famous Armagh 17th century raparee Count Rory O'Hanlon but in honour the I.R.A. Volunteer Bernard O'Hanlon, aged just 18, from Dundalk who was killed in Pearse Street, Dublin, during the War of Independence on the evening of March 14, 1921.

O'Hanlon was shot dead when taking part in an ambush, in what was then known as Great Brunswick Street, of a party of British Auxiliary forces, staged as part of I.R.A. reprisals for the hanging of six I.R.A. volunteers at Mountjoy Jail that morning.

What Saint is the Patron of the Irish Christian Brothers School at Chapel Street?

This primary school, built in 1939, is dedicated to St. Aloysius Gonzaga, an Italian aristocrat who became a Jesuit and died aged just 23, while working for the victims of a plague in Rome in 1591. He is the patron saint of young students.

Where is Traffic Place?

This is the name of the road that leads from Ardee Road to the Clarke Railway Station, now an exit route from the lower car park at the Station. It got its name from the first railway Station on the Junction line from Dublin to Belfast built here in the 1840s. The first Dundalk Station Master (then called a Station Agent) lived there. The old buildings were later used a headquarters for the G.N.R. Bus Service in the region until about 30 years ago.

The old platforms behind them can still be seen on both side of the main lines.