DUNDALK TRIVIA: Where was known as 'Clog Row'?

Where was known as 'Clog Row'?

This was a small lane way that led off Clanbrassil Street at a point where a John McCusker had a hairdressers shop.

It was next door to where John McCann had his bootmakers shop and it was, presumably, from this business that the lane, that had dwelling houses along it, got its name.

In more recent times, his son Jack McCann, had a bicycle and radio shop which later developed into a television rental business.

What is the largest townland in Dundalk?

There are 21 townlands in the Civil Parish of Dundalk, not all within the Urban area which comprises 6,067 acres. Of those totally or partially within the town's boundaries, by far the largest is South Marsh which includes 930 acres, next is Marshes Upper with 799 acres and those two make up over a quarter of the urban area.

Townland divisions have existed since before the coming of the Normans and, while they are not much referred now, they still have a legal function.

The smallest townland in Dundalk is Cambrickville with just 35 acres.

Where is Kelso Terrace?

Kelso Terrace is a row of three storied house along the middle of St. Mary's Road.

They were built by George Kelso about time he was establishing a flour mill and starch factory called Wellington Mills on the land behind in 1867.

The business failed and Kelso emigrated to Canada where his son, John Joseph, became a famous administrator.

When was St. Malachy's Dominican Church built?

The cornerstone of this church at the top of Anne Street was laid in August 1862 and was dedicated for worship on August 5, 1866.

The church was designed by John Murray, a local architect who replaced John Neville as the County Surveyor in 1871.

The church replaced a small Dominican chapel which had stood on the site of the present Priory (completed in 1869) from 1777.