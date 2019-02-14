Dundalk District Court
Solicitor tells Dundalk court 'it was a stag party'
A Defence solicitor representing a 35-year-old man from County Cavan, who was before Dundalk district court last week, accused of public order offences explained to the court that “it was a stag party”.
Patrick Carroll of Corfad, Stradone was prosecuted for refusing to give his name and address, and for obstructing a Garda. He was also prosecuted for being intoxicated in a public place at Park Street, Dundalk on March 25th last year.
Judge John Coughlan struck out the matter after €300 was handed into court for charity.
