Solicitor tells Dundalk court 'it was a stag party'

A Defence solicitor representing a 35-year-old man from County Cavan, who was before Dundalk district court last week, accused of public order offences explained to the court that “it was a stag party”.

Patrick Carroll of Corfad, Stradone was prosecuted for refusing to give his name and address, and for obstructing a Garda. He was also prosecuted for being intoxicated in a public place at Park Street, Dundalk on March 25th last year.

Judge John Coughlan struck out the matter after €300 was handed into court for charity.