Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday February 14, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Lamph Dundalk Road, Carlingford

Suddenly at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Very deeply regretted by his brother Hugh and sister-in-law-Barbara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford from 6.00pm to 8.30pm Thursday evening and from 3.00pm to 8.30pm Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.