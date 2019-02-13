Trimming of trees welcomed by local election candidate

Local election candidate Eugene Garvey has welcomed the news that the overgrown trees at Fr Murray Park / O’Hanlon Park in Dundalk will be trimmed within the next couple of weeks.

Sinn Fein candidate Mr Garvey said: “The trees back on to the railway line and Irish Rail have had to trim them back on numerous occasions but that is only on their side. Sinn Féin Cllr Edel Corrigan first raised this as far back as 2016. The Council did an inspection and agreed they needed trimmed back.”

Mr Garvey said that the trees “have been causing problems for residents especially in the Autumn when leaves are falling and blocking drains in the area. What is more concerning is the extreme weather we have been having over the past twelve months. Residents are afraid the trees will come down taking overhead wires with them.”

He added: “I am pleased to report though that the trees will be pruned within the next few weeks and I welcome this as I’m sure will the residents of Fr Murray Park and O’Hanlon Park.”