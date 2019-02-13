The 4 of Us to play Carlingford Heritage Centre this April

The 4 of Us have been part of the Irish music landscape since the late 1980s. Fans of the Newry band will be pleased to hear they are to appear in Carlingford Heritage Centre for a performance on Sunday April 7.

The band shot to early fame towards the end of 1989 with their debut Songs for the Tempted, which featured the massive hits Mary and Drag My Bad Name Down.

The follow up, Man Alive, made Q magazine’s Top 50 Albums of 1992 and included the UK Top 30 song She Hits Me.

Formed and fronted by brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy, they have developed a strong musical identity which has produced original and award-winning recordings, as well as a large and loyal fan base.

The event takes place at 4pm in Carlingford Heritage Centre with tickets available at €12 each. See www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com/events/the-four-of-us/ for more information.