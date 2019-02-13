Man (33) charged in connection with Dundalk house fire

A man charged in connection with a house fire from which a man in his 60s was rescued by fire fighters, was last week sent forward for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Shane McKenny (33) of Tower View, Tinure, Dunleer is accused of arson at an address at Drive 1, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk on December ninth 2017.

At the local district court last Wednesday, after he was told a Book of Evidence had been served on the accused, Judge John Coughlan sent him forward for trial on his own bond of €100 to the current sitting of the Circuit Court this week.